Josh Segarra is known as humble hunk Lance on The Other Two, but the actor makes it clear he’s just “Dad” at home while taking Us Weekly through a day in his life.

“After breakfast and cartoons, [I] get my kids ready for school,” the actor, 37, exclusively tells Us of his typical morning routine. “On the weekends, it’s playground time for Dada!”

Segarra and wife Brace Segarra (who married in 2014) share three sons: Gus, 6, Hank, 3, and Bo, 5 months. They’re the Florida native’s main priority, starting and ending his day by taking care of his kiddos.

His character on The Other Two hasn’t found the same happily-ever-after yet. After a post-pandemic time jump in season 3 of the comedy — now streaming on Max — Lance is now a nurse. While the character loves being a caretaker, it made girlfriend Brooke (Heléne Yorke) hyper-aware of the dark sides of the entertainment industry. Their relationship came to an end with a heartbreaking fight in an episode last month.

“I love working with Josh Segarra,” Yorke told Awards Daily after the episode aired. “We came up together in New York theater, and he’s just a wonderful person. That was a chunky dialogue day, and we both came prepared to lob it at each other. …. Josh is such a pure person, and the payoff, for the audience, is to watch Brooke push push push, and we see a character stand up for himself. We love Lance, so it’s satisfying to see that. That scene shows such a great color of Josh’s abilities, and, broadly, to be able to be given where you get to have a 360 experience is so rare. I hope we have 45 seasons for that very reason.”

For his part, Segarra raved about getting to portray the breakup with Yorke. “Heléne is one of my dearest friends. We’ve built these characters together, and we’ve played off of each other now for a few years,” the She-Hulk: Attorney at Law star explained to Vulture in May. “We trust each other, so we could go really deep with this fight. You say hurtful things to each other as the characters, and you feel certain emotions that come along with it, and at the end of the day, after jumping off that cliff together, we just give each other a big hug. ‘I love ya,’ ‘I love ya,’ and ‘I’ll see you tomorrow at the breakfast truck.'”

New episodes of The Other Two drop Thursdays on Max.

