Long before Julie Chrisley married her current spouse, Todd Chrisley, she was in a years-long relationship with her first husband, Kenneth Wayne Childress.

The Chrisley Knows Best stars have been together for over 25 years, but Julie previously walked down the aisle with Childress when she was just a teenager. She and Todd eventually got together and wed in 1996. They went on to have three children together — Savannah, Chase and Grayson Chrisley.

Todd was also previously married to his high school sweetheart, Teresa Terry, from 1990 to 1996. During their tumultuous relationship, they welcomed two children, daughter Lindsie and son Kyle.

“Most likely, we wouldn’t have married if I hadn’t been pregnant, but we did and it was a big deal,” Teresa admitted during an interview with Daily Mail in 2014. “We were both headstrong … He likes to control his environment. That is one part of [Chrisley Knows Best] that is not fiction, and it drove me crazy.”

Todd, for his part, wrote that Julie is “the only woman I’ve ever loved” in an anniversary post via Instagram in 2020.

“My best friend, my person that truly gave me the confidence to take on this crazy world and prosper spiritually, emotionally, psychologically and financially,” the Georgia native wrote at the time. “The best mother I could have ever hoped to have for our kids.”

These days, Todd and Julie “aren’t sure” what their future holds after their conviction for tax evasion and fraud on June 7, a source exclusively told Us Weekly. “They aren’t sure what this means for the future of Chrisley Knows Best and all their other projects that were in the works,” the source added of their famous USA show. “No one knows what’s going to happen or what to do at this stage.”

A jury found the husband and wife guilty on all counts after they were previously indicted on 12 counts of tax evasion, bank and wire fraud and conspiracy in 2019.

“Disappointed in the verdict,” the Chrisley’s lawyer said in a statement after their guilty verdict was announced, adding that the reality stars plan to appeal. They are facing up to 30 years in prison and up to $60 million in fines.

The “Chrisley Confessions” podcast host previously denied the claims in a lengthy statement in 2019, alleging that the pair’s former employee Mark Braddock was trying to get “revenge” on them.

