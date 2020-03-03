Celebrations

Justin Timberlake Throws Jessica Biel a Pajama Party for Her 38th Birthday: ‘Celebrating My Birthday in Style’

By
Justin Timberlake Throws Jessica Biel a Pajama Party for Her 38th Birthday
 Courtesy of Jessica Biel/Instagram
3
1 / 3

Happy Day!

Biel was in good spirits after Timberlake presented her with her birthday cake.

Back to top