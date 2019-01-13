Can’t get enough! Less than 24 hours after Bachelor Nation’s Kaitlyn Bristowe and Jason Tartick had their first, dance-packed date night, the two headed back out on the town with other pals — and appeared to very much enjoy each other’s company.

The former Bachelorette, 33, first agreed to go out with the season 14 contestant, 30, during an episode of her “Off the Vine” podcast, and Tartick opened up to Entertainment Tonight on January 7 about why she is an ideal date.

“She is a down-to-earth, beautiful woman who has a great sense of humor,” Tartick told ET about the Canada-born reality star, who split from ex-fiancé Shawn Booth in November 2018 after three years together. “She seems very strong and knows what she wants and empowers women.”

The rumored pair stepped out for their second date night on Saturday, January 12, in Denver following a fun-filled Friday. Scroll down to take a look inside their second date!