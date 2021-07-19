The Proposal

The proposal itself required a ton of planning thanks to Bristowe’s participation in season 29 of Dancing With the Stars, which aired in 2020. Tartick decided to reschedule and propose while visiting with Bristowe’s family in Mexico, but then realized he couldn’t bring the actual ring with him.

“At the value of what the ring is, I would have to totally disclose it and then show receipts,” he recalled in July 2021. “And I’m traveling with Kaitlyn, so how could I? And if I did do that and it got sniped, it would have been a whole production.”

His mother, in fact, is the person who suggested that he pop the question during the podcast. “She was like, ‘You know, you guys met on the podcast,'” he explained. “I was like, ‘Ah!’ I proposed to her on the podcast. She had no idea!”