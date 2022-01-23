Clapping Back at Clout Chasing Claims

“It’s funny cause I’m getting all of this attention, but I really couldn’t care,” Fox said on the January 21, 2022, episode of her “Forbidden Fruits” podcast.

She claimed that West wasn’t her first beau with a high net worth, adding, “People are like ‘Oh, you’re only in it for the fame, you’re in it for the clout, you’re in it for the money.’ Honey, I’ve dated billionaires my entire adult life, let’s keep it real.”

Fox would prefer people pay attention to her work. “Watch my movie, read my book,” she added. “That is more thrilling to me now than eyes on me. I couldn’t care less.”