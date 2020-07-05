Politics Kanye West Announces He’s Running for President: Rose McGowan, Tiffany Haddish and More Celebrities React By Emily Longeretta July 5, 2020 Shutterstock 7 1 / 7 Bob Saget “Should I run for President too?” the comedian tweeted. “I don’t much about anything.” Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News This One-Piece Swimsuit Is So Flattering, You’ll Never Want to Take it Off This Family-Friendly Virtual Pet Game Will Be The Next Hit Of Your Household! This Affordable Kaftan From Amazon Is Giving Us Serious Zara Vibes More News