More to the Kimye story. Kanye West appears to admit to cheating on Kim Kardashian in his new song “Hurricane.”

“Here I go actin’ too rich / Here I go with a new chick / And I know what the truth is / Still playin’ after two kids / It’s a lot to digest when your life always movin’,” the lyrics read.

The rapper and the Skims founder are the parents of four kids: North, 8, Saint, 5, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 2. While Kardashian carried her two oldest kids, they welcomed their youngest children via surrogate. Neither West, 44, nor Kardashian, 40, have publicly commented on speculation that he was unfaithful after she gave birth to Saint in December 2015. The allegations come more than six months after the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum filed for divorce from the Grammy winner.

West dropped Donda on Friday, August 27, after months of anticipation. Kardashian was by his side at listening parties for the album on August 5 and August 26. During the more recent event, the twosome recreated their 2014 nuptials.

“Kim supports Kanye and was happy to be on stage in a wedding dress,” a source told Us Weekly last month. “She has always respected his art and ideas and was all in for the performance.”

An eyewitness at Soldier Field in Chicago added, “She was escorted out afterward by Kanye and they walked away holding hands. It did seem genuine and seemed like she wanted to be there. It was a special moment in the show.”

Following Kardashian’s public support for West — she also shared screenshots of her listening to his 10th studio album via Instagram Stories — some fans wondered whether the twosome would give their romance another shot. According to a second source, she is feeling “deeply conflicted” about her future with the Grammy winner.

“These past few months have made Kim’s decision to end the marriage even more difficult because Kanye has been very present in the relationship,” the source said.

A third insider noted that Kardashian and West “both have a lot of love for each other,” but he’s the one pushing to reconcile.

“Kanye wants to get back with Kim,” the source told Us. “He sees the two of them together and wants to make that a reality now. He has been trying to get back in her good graces again and it seems to be working. The kids are also a huge factor. Kim would love to bring their family back together.”

Scroll through for more telling lyrics from ‘Hurricane’: