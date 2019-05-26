The power of love! In celebration of their fifth wedding anniversary, Kanye West took wife Kim Kardashian to one of Céline Dion‘s final concerts for her eponymous Las Vegas residency.

“He surprised me with a date in Vegas with @celinedion,” Kardashian, 38, captioned a video on her Instagram Stories on Saturday, May 25, one day after the pair’s actual anniversary.

The KKW Beauty founder shared pictures from their big day on Friday, May 24. “5 years ago today I married my best friend,” she captioned the series of snaps.

“KIMYE 4 EVA,” the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star wrote hours later, alongside another group of pictures from the same momentous occasion.

The Selfish author began commemorating her handful of years with the rapper, 41, on Wednesday, May 22, with a trio of pics of herself on the day of her nuptials. She captioned it: “This was my wedding day almost 5 years ago in Italy. We flew in from Paris and our glam was rushed as we were trying to make it on time! We barely got my veil in as I was being pushed out the door so fast to walk down the aisle because Andrea Bocelli had started singing and I couldn’t miss it. I had no idea it was really him until I got to the isle [sic] and screamed inside! So many amazing memories.”

The 51-year-old “All by Myself” crooner, for her part, also had a fun week, with her “Carpool Karaoke” segment of The Late Late Show With James Corden airing on Monday, May 20.

The five-time Grammy winner and the talk show host, 40, ran through some of her greatest hits, including “Because You Loved Me” and “It’s All Coming Back to Me Now,” and took on some more recent tunes, such as her own rendition of “Baby Shark.”

The footage capped off with a recreation of a scene from Titanic as the pair belted out the theme “My Heart Will Go On” at the iconic fountains outside the Bellagio Hotel and Casino.

Scroll down for pictures from Kanye and Kim’s anniversary weekend!