Kanye ‘Bullied’ Reporter, ‘Vogue’ Claims

After Karena-Johnson slammed the “Bound 2” rapper’s decision to wear the shirt, West took to social media, heavily criticizing her to the point that Gigi Hadid and Vogue took a stand against the artist.

“Vogue stands with Gabriella Karefa-Johnson, our global fashion editor at large and longtime contributor,” the publication shared via social media on October 4. “She was personally targeted and bullied. It is unacceptable,” the statement continued. “Now more than ever, voices like hers are needed and in a private meeting with Ye today she once again spoke her truth in a way she felt best, on her terms.”