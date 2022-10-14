Cancel OK
Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the

Top 5

Stories

Controversy

Kanye West’s ‘White Lives Matter’ and Anti-Semitism Scandal, Fallout and Aftermath: Everything to Know

By
Everything to Know About Kanye West’s Fashion Week Drama- From the ‘White Lives Matter’ T-Shirt Scandal to the Aftermath 23
Gabriella Karefa-Johnson. Kristina Bumphrey/Shutterstock
8
2 / 8
podcast

Kanye ‘Bullied’ Reporter, ‘Vogue’ Claims

After Karena-Johnson slammed the “Bound 2” rapper’s decision to wear the shirt, West took to social media, heavily criticizing her to the point that Gigi Hadid and Vogue took a stand against the artist.

Vogue stands with Gabriella Karefa-Johnson, our global fashion editor at large and longtime contributor,” the publication shared via social media on October 4. “She was personally targeted and bullied. It is unacceptable,” the statement continued. “Now more than ever, voices like hers are needed and in a private meeting with Ye today she once again spoke her truth in a way she felt best, on her terms.”

See Full Gallery