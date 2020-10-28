Kardashian-Jenner Family’s Biggest Controversies and Scandals

Kim and Kris Humphries’ Marriage

Kim’s union with the NBA player crumbled after just 72 days, which led some fans to question whether it was a made-for-TV relationship, specifically in wake of the two-part E! special Kim’s Fairytale Wedding: A Kardashian Event. But Kim clarified in a May 2017 appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen that she knew the marriage was doomed from the beginning. “I just thought, ‘Holy s–t, I’m 30 years old. I better get this together. I better get married,’” she recalled.