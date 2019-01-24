Martial bliss! Karlie Kloss and Joshua Kushner looked so in love while stepping out for a rare public date night.

The model, 26, and businessman, 33, who tied the knot in a secret ceremony in October 2018 in upstate New York, couldn’t keep their hands to themselves as they attend a New York Knicks game at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday, January 23. The newlyweds kissed and snapped adorable selfies as they cheered on the team, who lost to the Houston Rockets 110-114.

Kloss and Kushner quietly married three months after he proposed. “They wanted to make it very low-key,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly after the celebration. “They wanted to be as private as possible.”

