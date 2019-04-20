Shock and aww! Kate Hudson rang in her 40th birthday at a surprise party with her famous pals and parents on Friday, April 19.

Gwyneth Paltrow, mom Goldie Hawn, stepdad Kurt Russell, boyfriend Danny Fujikawa, Erin Foster and Sara Foster joined the birthday girl for her bash at Alfred Tea Room in the Brentwood neighborhood of L.A. on Friday morning.

Hudson was clearly thrown off by the ruse as she gasped when she walked in to find her friends and family waiting to celebrate her. The actress embraced Hawn, 73, and Russell, 68, who wore festive hats and looked happy as could be to be in attendance.

Paltrow, 46, threw the fun gathering. “Birthday yoga and a surprise for my little sister @katehudson,” the Avengers: Endgame star wrote via Instagram on Friday, adding three pink heart emojis. “You radiate happiness and make everything fun. We all love you so much. #lordylordylookwhos40.”

Later in the day, Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom, Jennifer Meyer and more stars feted the Fabletics cofounder at her home. Jon + Vinny’s catered the party, and guests enjoyed treats by Kiva Confections.

Hudson capped off her special day by hanging with her kids: Ryder, 15, Bingham, 7, and Rani, 6 months. “My wishes came true,” she captioned an Instagram selfie. “Thank you for all the love today #ThisIs40.”

The How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days star is “very comfortable entering a new decade,” a source revealed in the new issue of Us Weekly. “Kate’s in a great place in her life,” the insider noted. “She feels like everything gets better with age.”

The source added that Hudson “doesn’t worry about wrinkles or gray hair.” Instead, she is “happy to be joining the club” with Paltrow and other friends, including Jennifer Garner and Reese Witherspoon.

