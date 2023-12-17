Your account
Celebrity News

Kate Middleton and More Royal Family Members Look Regal Carrying Lalage Beaumont Handbags (Exclusive)

Princess Catherine with an inset of a Lalage Beaumont handbag.Getty Images; Courtesy of Lalage Beaumont (Inset)

If the tiara fits, carry a Lalage Beaumont handbag — just like Princess Kate Middleton and other royal family members.

The Princess of Wales, 41, and cousin-in-law Zara Tindall (the daughter of Princess Anne) are known to tote around a purse from the luxury brand.

Lalage Beaumont debuted in 2004 with an unparalleled appreciation for tailoring, textiles and finish. The British-based label features business looks and formalwear, as well as a collection of handbags made of Italian leather. The purses come in six styles and four fabric types.

One of their popular offerings, the Fonteyn bag, is handcrafted by Spanish and Italian artisans using traditional techniques. The purse is east-west-shaped and comes lined in suede with an inside zipper pocket. The Fonteyn also comes with a detachable strap to turn the bag into a crossbody.

Keep scrolling for details on Kate and Zara’s favorite handbag brand and more of what the stars are buzzing about this week:

