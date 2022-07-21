Out on the town! Katie Holmes and boyfriend Bobby Wooten lll are enjoying their summer by spending quality time in the Big Apple.

The Dawsons Creek alum, 43, and the musician, 33, were spotted getting dinner on the Upper West Side in New York City on Wednesday, July 20. Holmes sported a casually chic look of blue jeans and a black turtleneck with white converse, while Wooten, for his part, wore dark slacks with a grey tee and collared shirt combo, pairing the look with sleek orange sunnies.

The pair previously attended a close friend’s wedding in Montauk, New York. An eyewitness exclusively told Us Weekly last month that “Katie spent time with Bobby’s family, who really liked her,” noting that the Secret star took snaps of her beau when he walked down the aisle as the best man.

Throughout the night, “Katie seemed to be carefree and very much in love with Bobby,” the insider revealed to Us. The Ray Donovan alum was “having fun” throughout the festivities, but she “never tried to steal the spotlight” and “really let the bride shine” on the newlyweds’ big day, per the source.

The insider also told Us at the time that Holmes and her beau are always “very happy to be together again” after spending time apart and are “very affectionate” whenever they reunite.

Holmes was first linked to the composer in April when they were photographed kissing in New York City. The duo got cozy as they walked hand in hand to the Guggenheim Museum and around Central Park.

The Ohio native and the Broadway veteran’s romance continued to blossom the next month as they made their red carpet debut at The Moth’s 25th anniversary gala, The Silver Ball.

“I’m happy to have [Katie] here as my date,” the Illinois native exclusively told Us on the carpet at the time. “I’m so excited to be here for [honoree] David [Byrne]. He’s impacted my life like crazy so it’s quite easy to speak on everything he’s done for me.”

Just a few weeks later, the twosome stepped out once again at the Tribeca Film Festival premiere of Holmes’ film Alone Together. The couple held hands as they smiled for the cameras.

Following the premiere, the Kennedys alum and the bass player were spotted making out around the Big Apple as they rode bikes. The PDA continued while they stopped for food.

Prior to her relationship with Wooten, Holmes was married to Tom Cruise from 2006 to 2012, and the two share a 16-year-old daughter. The First Daughter actress later moved on with Jamie Foxx, but the pair called it quits in 2019. Holmes then dated chef Emilio Vitolo in 2020, but Us confirmed less than a year later that the two were “taking space” away from each other and that the relationship had “fizzled” for good.