Smitten! Katie Holmes and her boyfriend, Bobby Wooten III, are seemingly still going strong as they spend their summer strolling the streets of the Big Apple.

The Dawson’s Creek alum, 43, and the musician, 33, were spotted out and about around the SoHo neighborhood of New York City on Monday, August 8.

The couple each had several bags in hand and opted for casual looks as they window shopped. Holmes donned a blue, short-sleeved button-down shirt with jeans and flats, styling her hair in a top knot. Wooten, for his part, wore tan trousers, a white T-shirt and matching sneakers.

Earlier this month, the duo were seen holding hands and taking a romantic walk through Manhattan’s Washington Square Park, both looking chic and in love as they smiled while on their way to a late dinner.

In July, the couple packed the PDA in a different location when they attended a close friend’s wedding in Montauk, New York. An eyewitness exclusively told Us Weekly at the time that the Secret star “spent time with Bobby’s family, who really liked her,” noting that the Disturbing Behavior actress took pictures of the composer as he walked down the aisle as the best man.

Throughout the night, “Katie seemed to be carefree and very much in love with Bobby,” the insider revealed to Us. The Ray Donovan alum was “having fun” during the festivities, but she “never tried to steal the spotlight” and “really let the bride shine” on the newlyweds’ big day, per the source.

Holmes and Wooten were first linked in April when they were photographed getting cozy while taking one of their now-infamous strolls around the Big Apple. The duo shared a smooch as they walked hand in hand to the Guggenheim Museum and around Central Park.

Their red carpet debut, however, came in May when they attended The Moth’s 25th anniversary gala, The Silver Ball.

“I’m happy to have [Katie] here as my date,” the Illinois native exclusively shared with Us on the carpet at the time. “I’m so excited to be here for [honoree] David [Byrne]. He’s impacted my life like crazy so it’s quite easy to speak on everything he’s done for me.”

Just a few weeks later, the lovebirds stepped out once again at the Tribeca Film Festival premiere of Holmes’ film Alone Together, where they held hands and smiled for the cameras.

Prior to her relationship with Wooten, Holmes was married to Tom Cruise from 2006 to 2012. The Ohio native later moved on with Jamie Foxx, but the two called it quits in 2019. She sparked a romance with Emilio Vitolo in 2020, but Us confirmed less than a year later that the two were “taking space” away from each other and their relationship had “fizzled” out over time.

