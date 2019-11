Jennifer Syme

Reeves’ relationship with Syme is his most notable, but it’s also his most tragic. Their romance began in 1998 and by 1999, the Ellie Parker actress was expecting the pair’s child. Their daughter, Ava, was stillborn in December 1999 and the couple eventually called it quits in 2000. One year later, Syme died when she was involved in a traffic collision.