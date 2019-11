Winona Ryder

The Knock Knock star was never in an official relationship with Ryder, but the Stranger Things actress revealed that the costars may have been mistakenly married while on the set of 1992’s Bram Stoker’s Dracula. “In that scene, Francis [Ford Coppola] used a real Romanian priest,” she explained to Entertainment Weekly in 2018. “We shot the master and he did the whole thing. So I think we’re married.”