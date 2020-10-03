Maid of Honor

Dodd revealed her 13-year-old daughter Jolie will serve as maid of honor. “I have friends from, like, grade school coming,” she told Bravo Insider on October 2. ” It’s very informal. It’s not like it’s going to have the flower girls and the whole thing.”

Dodd added, “It’s just gonna be her there and that’s it. And then Rick’s friend is going to ordain us in the ceremony. His friend Jeff; he’s gonna ordain our marriage. So it’s gonna be really intimate and really special.”