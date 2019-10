June 1997

First comes love, then comes marriage, then comes first son Michael Consuelos! The doting parents welcomed their eldest child in June 1997 and gushed over the young man in tributes for his 22nd birthday in June 2019. “Happy 22 to our #1..@michaelconsway..you’ve led the way…We love you. So proud of you,” Mark captioned two throwback pictures at the time. Ripa added: “Happy Birthday @michaelconsway ♥️ talented, handsome, smart, kind, and 22. You started this whole thing!”