In July 2018, Kelly Ripa moderated the Riverdale panel at San Diego Comic Con; afterward, Mark Consuelos told Us Weekly he’d love for his wife of 22 years to join the CW drama as “Hiram’s mistress or something like that.” Little did he know it would come true! Ripa, 48, announced in November that she’ll be appearing as none other than Mrs. Mulwray, Mr. Lodge’s icy alleged mistress. However, that doesn’t mean her husband pulled any strings!

“[Riverdale creator] Roberto [Aguirre-Sacasa] called me and said, ‘Hey, I’ve got a question to ask you. Do you think she’d want to do it?’ And I said, ‘You know, yeah. Give her a call!’ They spoke and they figured it out,” Consuelos, 47, revealed exclusively to Us Weekly in a new interview. “Roberto’s awesome, man. No one knows this world better than him. He just made it happen. I definitely did not ask for him to do that. I think he thought it would be so much fun.”

The former Pitch star and the Live With Kelly! cohost met on the set of All My Children in 1995 and married a year later. Now, they share children Michael, 21, Lola, 17, and Joaquin, 15, so it’s been tough to find alone time. Luckily, filming Riverdale together helped out with that!

“I’m just thrilled. My son [Michael] was on the show – that was like a bucket list moment for me – and now to have my wife on the show? We started working together, so that was also fun to do, because we haven’t done that in such a long time,” the former Night Shift actor added.

He continued: “The best part was that she worked a day and then we got to spend the whole weekend together – I wasn’t working that weekend, because I worked that week. It was like an adult weekend in Vancouver, which was awesome!”

Riverdale airs on The CW Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET.

With reporting by Brody Brown

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!