Heating up the Big Apple! Kelsea Ballerini and Chase Stokes continued to explore New York City while packing on the PDA ahead of her big Saturday Night Live debut on March 4.

The “Heartfirst” singer, 29, was spotted with the Outer Banks star, 30, were spotted sharing a kiss on Friday, March 3. Ballerini wore blue sneakers, ripped jeans and a tan, shearling jacket. Stokes, meanwhile, wore a navy peacoat with black jeans and boots. He wore a green Prince Street Pizza hat — the same one his girlfriend was seen wearing when they went out earlier that day.

The pair had been spotted in much more casual looks on Friday morning with both wearing comfy sweatpants as they started their day in the city. They each had big smiles as they held hands in Manhattan.

The Friday promenades came one day after the pair were spotted smooching at Madison Square Garden. The duo attended the New York Rangers game against the Ottawa Senators on Thursday, March 2, where they were seen laughing and whispering in each other’s ears before sharing a sweet kiss.

Ballerini and Stokes initially played coy about their relationship status after speculation began in January, but the country music star confirmed during a February 22 episode of the “Call Her Daddy” podcast that they are dating — and that she slide into his DMs last year.

“His handle is ‘hichasestokes’ and I just said, ‘Hi Chase Stokes,’” she told host Alex Cooper, before adding that the two were happy “just vibing” together.

“I have my s–t together and for me to share that with anyone is a gift,” the “Peter Pan” musician continued, teasing her and Stokes’ future. “I want to be with someone that feels the same way about their life. … I’m a relationship bitch.”

Earlier this month, a source exclusively told Us Weekly that the couple isn’t putting any pressure on their relationship. “Right now, they have a very no strings [attached] situation,” the insider shared with Us at the time, adding that they’re “rarely in the same place, so they’re still getting to know each other.”

However, the “Half of My Hometown” songstress and the Stranger Things alum “have a very flirty relationship,” the source added. However, the CMT Music Awards host is “not looking to jump into something very serious” following her divorce from Morgan Evans last year.

“Kelsea does really like Chase though, he’s fun and carefree and she needs that,” the insider told Us. “So there’s a very real possibility that they could date exclusively on the future.”

Ballerini and Evans, 37, announced they had parted ways in August 2022 after nearly five years of marriage. The pair, who tied the knot in December 2017, finalized their divorce in November 2022.

