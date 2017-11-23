Kenya Moore had some fun in the sun with husband Marc Daly, enjoying the warm Caribbean water as she reportedly undergoes fertility treatments in Barbados.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star, 46, was all smiles as she wore a bright orange bikini and held hands with her husband. Moore shared a beach photo on Instagram on Wednesday, November 24, captioning it “Rebooted” and hashtagging it #newbeginnings.

Rebooted #kenyamoore #beach #sun #newbeginnings A post shared by Kenya Moore (@thekenyamoore) on Nov 22, 2017 at 9:04am PST

As previously reported, the former beauty queen, who wed the businessman in a secret ceremony in St. Lucia in June, was spotted leaving the Barbados Fertility Centre on November 16. TMZ reported that she is undergoing IVF treatment in the hopes of getting pregnant and will be staying on the island for a couple of weeks.

The Bravo star appeared to confirm the reports when she shared a video of her Yorkies, Kings and Twirl, chilling out under a palm tree on the beach. “My twins #kingsandtwirl they bring so much fulfilment in my life, calm, happiness and purpose. I can only imagine what children do.”

She also wrote about family as she shared a pic with her husband on Instagram on Sunday, November 19.

“Life teaches many lessons, has many twists and turns, but always seems to present opportunities for a better today and tomorrow,” Moore captioned the photo. “I have looked for the wrong things in the past relationships. I have been wronged, and been hurt by others, but I’ve also doled out my share of pain and mistreatment. These all stemmed from not having deep love and relationships. Now, I have found love and want to start it with a clean slate. I want to put my past mistakes behind me and move forward positively with my new life.”

“No more excuses, or negativity,” she continued. “I now have the chance to live not only for myself, but for my own family. The stakes are the greatest they’ve ever been in my life. Today is better than yesterday, and tomorrow will be better than today.”