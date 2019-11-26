Giving back! Kim and Kourtney Kardashian volunteered at a local food bank along with their mother, Kris Jenner, and her boyfriend, Corey Gamble, ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday.

Kim, 39, Kourtney, 40, Jenner, 64, and Gamble, 39, handed out Thanksgiving meals to those in need at the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank on Saturday, November 23. In an Instagram post about their experience, the momager noted how grateful she was to have the opportunity to help others.

“As we head into the holiday season, it’s a reminder to be thankful for all of our blessings and I’m so grateful,” Jenner wrote on Monday, November 25. “It’s important to me and my family to give back. Everyone can get involved by checking out your local food banks and lending support! A special thank you to @lafoodbank for having us and to those who participated.”

The Kardashian-Jenner family have frequently shown their charitable sides over the years. Kylie Jenner, who Forbes dubbed the youngest self-made billionaire in March, donated $750,000 to feminist organization Nest of Love on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in September. Later that month, the beauty mogul also donated $100,000 to a business major who dropped out of college to support her family, and an additional $100,000 to the student’s mom to help alleviate their financial woes.

For Kendall Jenner’s 22nd birthday in 2017, she used the occasion to promote Charity: Water. “I made a donation to fund 25 wells in Ethiopia that will bring clean water to 5,000 people, and I can’t wait to see how many more lives we can change together,” she wrote via the organization’s website.

In September 2018, Kourtney taught her two eldest children Mason, 9, and Penelope, 7, the meaning of giving back when she brought them to Watts Empowerment Center in L.A. to donate toys.

Khloé Kardashian is a frequent giver to charity, but she prefers not to advertise when and whom she’s donating to. “I hate when people throw their charity work in everyone’s faces because they are doing it for publicity or praise,” the Good American cofounder wrote in a blog post via her now-defunct app in 2017. “I give to give. I don’t give to get.”

Kim, meanwhile, also made headlines for her efforts to fix the criminal justice system. The Skims founder, who is working toward becoming an attorney, aided in the release of Alice Johnson — a woman who previously had a life sentence for a non-violent drug offense.

“I knew that I had the resources to do that. It became this mission that I just didn’t want to give up,” Kim told Today in June 2018. “I mean, I think to some people it might seem like, ‘OK, Kim made a phone call to the president, showed up.’ We had been in talks and working on this for seven months. And it wasn’t an instant thing. It was a lot of work.”

Scroll down to see pics from Kim, Kourtney, Kris and Gamble’s time at the L.A. area food bank.