Another year around the sun! Kourtney Kardashian received warm well-wishes on her 41st birthday from friends and family, including from her sisters Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian and Kendall Jenner.

The Skims founder, 39, posted a series of throwback photos with Kourtney via Instagram on Saturday, April 18. “I couldn’t be more thankful for our memories together. You pack a mean punch I love you so much and can’t wait until this is all over so we can celebrate together,” Kim wrote in reference to both the coronavirus quarantine and their physical altercation on Keeping Up With the Kardashians earlier this month.

Khloé, 35, shared more recent pictures via Instagram where she called the Poosh founder her “best friend.”

“Honestly, without you my life would be boring, not as full and my life would always feel as if something was missing,” the Good American cofounder wrote. “Today and every day, I pray that your soul is covered in love and from your core, I pray that you’re happy! You deserve only magical things!”

Jenner, 24, for her part, posted multiple snapshots of herself with Kourtney via her Instagram Story. “My smallest big sister,” she quipped in one photo before adding, Love you tiny lady” in another post.

The model revealed that Kourtney’s family and friends gathered together to celebrate the eldest Kardashian sibling’s birthday from a safe social distance amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“A quarantine birthday,” Jenner wrote via Instagram alongside a series of videos of cars lined up outside of Kourtney’s house, honking. In the background, the song “Birthday Cake” by Rihanna played on the speakers.

Khloé, meanwhile, posted more videos from the festivities via Instagram writing, “Car parade for @kourtneykardash birthday. This was amazing, everybody loves celebrating [you].” Khloé’s ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson, who is the father of their 2-year-old daughter, True, was driving Khloé in the car.

Kourtney walked outside to see the celebrations with her 5-year-old son, Reign, and 7-year-old daughter, Penelope, whom she shares with her ex-boyfriend Scott Disick. The former couple are also the parents of 10-year-old son Mason.

The sisters appear to be on better terms after a fight between Kim and Kourtney turned physical on the April 2 episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians. Tensions mounted after months of Khloé and the KKW Beauty founder questioning Kourtney’s work ethic.

“Do you think I want to come into this negative environment with you guys every f–king day?” Kourtney told her sisters at the time. “Like, it’s torture.”

The fight turned into a physical altercation between Kim and Kourtney, who left bloody scratches on her sister.

Days earlier, Kourtney sparked speculation that she had left the show when a fan tweeted that she “just needs to quit the damn show!” The E! personality replied, “I did. Bye.”

Kim confirmed that her sister had left the reality series during an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on March 30.

“She’s made the decision to take time off now, and I think she really needs it,” Kim said at the time. “I think that’ll be so much better for her.”

Scroll down to see Kourtney’s birthday wishes from her family.