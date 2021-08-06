Exes

Kim Kardashian Supports Kanye West at 2nd ‘Donda’ Listening Party After Split: Photos

By
Kim Kardashian Supports Kanye West at 2nd Donda Listening Party 4
 MEGA
5
1 / 5
podcast
Boost_Boxed_Ad_600x338

Back in Black

Kardashian spoke to the pair’s eldest daughter, North, at the event. Both were dressed in black outfits.

Back to top