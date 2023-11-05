Kim Kardashian is a fashion icon who’s already passed down her style prowess to her four children.

In addition to their trendy fashion choices during the day, Kardashian’s kids, North, 10, Saint, 7, Chicago, 5, and Psalm, 4, whom she shares with ex-husband Kanye West, also look stylin’ at night. The Skims mogul, 43, gets her little ones ready for bed in a Little Navy pajama sets.

The jammies come in an assortment of prints and patterns, including an all-new holiday collection in time for the winter season. The festive PJs feature images of Santa Claus, milk and cookies, sock monkeys with winter hats and a snowboarding polar bear.

Kardashian loves to go all out for the holidays with matching PJs, morning piano serenades and the annual family Christmas Eve bash.

“[It] was always this fun party that I just remember being friends, family, my grandparents and cousins. It was just the best night ever,” Kardashian recalled in a 2019 episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians. “[Now], we want it to be a place that we can just have fun [with] all of our friends.”

Keep scrolling to see Kardashian’s kids’ favorite PJ sets and more celebrity favorites of the week: