“On #RemembranceSunday, members of The Royal Family attended the National Service of Remembrance, with The King, The Prince of Wales, The Earl of Wessex and The Princess Royal laying wreaths at the Cenotaph,” a statement on the royals’ Instagram read on Sunday, November 13. “A wreath was laid on behalf of The Queen Consort, who joined The Princess of Wales, The Duke and Duchess of Gloucester, The Duke of Kent, Princess Alexandra and Sir Tim Laurence to watch the service from the @foreigncommonwealthoffice balcony.”
Remembrance is celebrated each November, as the royals and the British citizens remember veterans who’ve served the Commonwealth. To show their support, many individuals wear poppy pins on their lapels. The Princess of Wales, 40, and the queen consort, 75, each added three floral brooches to the shoulder of their black coats.
“My mother’s reign was unequaled in its duration, its dedication and its devotion,” Charles — whose coronation is scheduled for May 2023 — told the Accession Council on September 10, after he was officially proclaimed the country’s new monarch. “Even as we grieve, we give thanks for this most faithful life. I am deeply aware of this great inheritance and of the duties and heavy responsibilities of sovereignty which have now passed to me.”
He continued at the time: “In taking up these responsibilities, I shall strive to follow the inspiring example I have been set in upholding constitutional government and to seek the peace, harmony and prosperity of the peoples of these Islands, and of the Commonwealth Realms and Territories across the world.”
Scroll below to see more photos from the royals’ appearance at the Remembrance Day Service:
King Charles III and Prince William Lay Wreaths During Remembrance Day Memorial Service: See Photos
Paying Tribute
The British sovereign laid a wreath on Sunday.
Standing at Attention
The royals all wore poppy pins affixed to their lapels during the memorial service.
A Princely Duty
The Duke of Cornwall and Cambridge donned his military uniform for the occasion.
Family United
Camilla and the Duchess of Cornwall stood side-by-side to watch the procession.
Siblings Together
Charles was joined by his brother Edward and sister Anne during the outing.
A Solemn Salute
The Princess Royal wore a ceremonial military uniform for the service.