The evening included musical performances from Andrea BocelliandLuke Evans as well as tributes to Queen Elizabeth, who died at age 96 in September. The Festival of Remembrance included a clip that showed the late monarch speaking of the “tremendous contribution” the armed forces made to Britain’s “standing and reputation” across the globe, the BBC reports.
The queen enlisted in the Auxiliary Territorial Service — a branch of the Royal Army for women — in February 1945, making her the first female in the royal family to serve in the military. She trained to become a military truck driver and mechanic, but the war ended before she could be assigned to active duty.
After honoring the late military personnel, Saturday night’s event ended with a performance of “God Save the King.”
The weekend isn’t over for the royals, though. Charles will lead a Remembrance Day service for the first time since taking the throne on Sunday, November 12.
The sovereign will lay a wreath at the Cenotaph, a national war memorial in London, to honor fallen servicemen and women and observe a national two-minute silence at 11 a.m. GMT.
Though he automatically became king after the queen’s death, Charles has yet to have his coronation. He had a brief Ascension Ceremony on September 10, but he’ll have his official coronation on May 6, 2023, Buckingham Palace confirmed in a press release last month.
The ceremony “will reflect the monarch’s role today and look towards the future, while being rooted in longstanding traditions and pageantry.”
Scroll down to see photos of the royal family at the Festival of Remembrance:
Credit: Chris Radburn/WPA Pool/Shutterstock
King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla Attend Festival of Remembrance for 1st Time Since Queen Elizabeth's Death
Continuing tradition. King Charles IIIattended the Royal British Legion's Festival of Remembrance in London on Saturday, November 12, for the first time since Queen Elizabeth II died.
The 73-year-old appeared at Royal Albert Hall alongside Queen Consort Camilla as well as Prince William andPrincess Kate to remember and honor fallen soldiers from Britain and the Commonwealth. Also in attendance were the Prince Edwardand Countess Sophie, Princess Anne and Vice Admiral Sir Timothy Laurence, the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester, the Duke of Kent and Princess Alexandra. All wore red poppies to commemorate U.K. war heroes.
Credit: Chris Radburn/WPA Pool/Shutterstock
The Monarch Makes His Entrance
King Charles joined his family at Royal Albert Hall on Saturday night.
Credit: Chris Radburn/AP/Shutterstock
First Festival as Queen Consort
Queen Camilla last attended the Festival of Remembrance as the Duchess of Cornwall.
Credit: Chris Radburn/AP/Shutterstock
Red Poppies Abound
The royals wore matching red flowers, a symbol that honors fallen veterans.
Credit: Chris Radburn/AP/Shutterstock
The Prince and Princess of Wales
Kate and Will watched performances to honor those who have lost their lives fighting for the U.K.
Credit: Chris Radburn/WPA Pool/Shutterstock
A Family Affair
Princess Anne and husband Tim Laurence were also in the royal box.
Credit: Chris Radburn/WPA Pool/Shutterstock
The Royals Remember
Kate, William, Charles and Camilla watched tributes to fallen servicemen and women.