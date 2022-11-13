Continuing tradition. King Charles III attended the Royal British Legion’s Festival of Remembrance in London on Saturday, November 12, for the first time since Queen Elizabeth II died.

The 73-year-old appeared at Royal Albert Hall alongside Queen Consort Camilla as well as Prince William and Princess Kate to remember and honor fallen soldiers from Britain and the Commonwealth. Also in attendance were the Prince Edward and Countess Sophie, Princess Anne and Vice Admiral Sir Timothy Laurence, the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester, the Duke of Kent and Princess Alexandra. All wore red poppies to commemorate U.K. war heroes.

The evening included musical performances from Andrea Bocelli and Luke Evans as well as tributes to Queen Elizabeth, who died at age 96 in September. The Festival of Remembrance included a clip that showed the late monarch speaking of the “tremendous contribution” the armed forces made to Britain’s “standing and reputation” across the globe, the BBC reports.

The queen enlisted in the Auxiliary Territorial Service — a branch of the Royal Army for women — in February 1945, making her the first female in the royal family to serve in the military. She trained to become a military truck driver and mechanic, but the war ended before she could be assigned to active duty.

After honoring the late military personnel, Saturday night’s event ended with a performance of “God Save the King.”

The weekend isn’t over for the royals, though. Charles will lead a Remembrance Day service for the first time since taking the throne on Sunday, November 12.

The sovereign will lay a wreath at the Cenotaph, a national war memorial in London, to honor fallen servicemen and women and observe a national two-minute silence at 11 a.m. GMT.

Though he automatically became king after the queen’s death, Charles has yet to have his coronation. He had a brief Ascension Ceremony on September 10, but he’ll have his official coronation on May 6, 2023, Buckingham Palace confirmed in a press release last month.

The ceremony “will reflect the monarch’s role today and look towards the future, while being rooted in longstanding traditions and pageantry.”

Scroll down to see photos of the royal family at the Festival of Remembrance: