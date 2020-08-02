Team Marco! The Kissing Booth 2 costars Joey King and Taylor Zakhar Perez reunited for a summer getaway with friends, days after the actress celebrated her 21st birthday.

Perez, 28, shared a series of photos via Instagram on Sunday, August 2, of himself, King and some pals enjoying a swim at a waterfall. The actor noted in his caption that the group took precaution before embarking on the journey and got tested for COVID-19. “Disclaimer* we all tested negative,” he wrote.

Three days earlier, Perez penned a cute tribute for King’s birthday via Instagram.

“Honestly I could write about this woman all day,” he captioned a photo of the pair making faces at each other on the beach. “She is the reason I joined the KB2 family, she welcomed me with open arms and love, she supported me, she pushed me, she made me laugh (like pee my pants laughter and had to check my underwear), she inspired me to be a better actor, she shared her family with me, THE LIST GOES ON. Grateful for you forever.”

The Act star replied, “Can’t imagine my life without you. I heart you T.”

Perez portrayed Marco — Elle’s (King) new love interest, who rivals her affections for Noah (Jacob Elordi) — in The Kissing Booth 2. Although King and Perez are just friends off-screen, the Indiana native told Glamour in July that he and the Golden Globe Award nominee are close.

“I’m a fan of Joey and wish that she would date me, you know what I mean?” he joked.

However, King has found romance on the set of The Kissing Booth in the past. The Conjuring actress dated Elordi, 23, for nearly two years before they called it quits in November 2018. Five months earlier, King told Seventeen that their relationship started out as just friends.

“We were so close and throughout filming, I was just best friends with Jacob,” she recalled. “I guess there was no moment, but I feel like the friendship kind of naturally was like, ‘Oh, hey, this person is super frickin’ awesome. We have so much in common and we really love spending time together. Maybe there’s something more there.’ It was never like this moment of ‘OMG, I can’t let him see me like this.’ You know what I mean? We were open books with each other. There was nothing we wouldn’t talk about. He’s just so great. After the first month, I was like, ‘Hmm, I think I like him.’”

King has since moved on with producer Steven Piet, whom she worked with on The Act. Us Weekly confirmed in February that the Australia native, for his part, is dating his Euphoria costar Zendaya.

Scroll down to see pictures of King and Perez’s summer getaway.