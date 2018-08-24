Talk about a revenge body! Kourtney Kardashian showed off her svelte figure in a tiny swimsuit while on vacation in Los Cabos, Mexico, on Thursday, August 23.

The newly single reality star, 39, rocked a leopard-print string bikini while relaxing near the pool with her friend Amanda Lee. She accessorized with a trendy pair of small-framed sunglasses.

The girls’ trip comes just two weeks after Us Weekly confirmed that Kardashian broke up with her boyfriend of nearly two years, Younes Bendjima. A source said the relationship simply “ran its course,” noting that the model, 25, is “working and busy” and the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star is focusing on her three children with ex Scott Disick: Mason, 8, Penelope, 6, and Reign, 3.

While Kardashian appears to be living it up on her relaxing getaway, Bendjima is having a hard time moving on. “Younes is still bitter about their breakup,” a second source told Us. “It hasn’t been an easy breakup for him. It doesn’t help that he’s a hot-tempered person.” (TMZ released a video on Thursday of Bendjima punching an employee outside a West Hollywood restaurant in March.)

See more photos from Kardashian’s vacation below!