Woman of the hour! Kourtney Kardashian received messages of love and support from her family as she rang in her 43rd birthday on Monday, April 18.

Kim Kardashian gushed over her big sister in a sweet Instagram tribute, writing, “Happiness looks so good on you. I love you so much!!!”

The Poosh founder — who is the eldest of Kris Jenner and the late Robert Kardashian’s four children — replied with a positive message of her own.

“I love you so much!” Kourtney commented on the blue bathing suit pictures. “We keep growing and evolving and learning together! 🙏🏼🙏🏼❤️💙💙.”

The Skims founder, 41, also shared a series of throwback snaps of some of her favorite Kourtney memories through the years via her Instagram Story. The pictures included the sisters wearing matching overalls as kids, riding a bus together as teenagers and bikini photos from a recent getaway.

Khloé Kardashian took a trip down memory lane with her own social media tribute on Monday, opting for snaps from the pair’s “epic” 2005 trip to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.

“Happy birthday Kourt! 🤸🏼‍♀️🤸🏼‍♀️ Happy birthday to one of the loves of my life!” the 37-year-old reality star wrote.

The Good American cofounder noted that she has “never” seen her oldest sister “so happy,” seemingly referring to Kourtney’s relationship with fiancé Travis Barker.

“Your happiness is to the point that other people start foolishly smiling simply because they feel this incredible energy radiating off of you,” Khloé added. “It looks great on you boo. Bottle it up and never stop drinking your love potion.”

Kourtney, who got engaged to the 46-year-old drummer in October 2021, joked about the photos that Khloé chose to post before gushing over their bond.

“The tequila shots poured down the throat followed by the head shake …. Ahhh I am so blessed to have lived 38 of my years with you by my side!” she commented.

Kourtney’s mom, 66, hopped on the throwback photo trend while paying tribute to her firstborn on Monday.

“I am so very proud of the woman you are and I thank God every single day for choosing me to be your Mommy,” Jenner wrote via Instagram alongside snaps of Kourtney’s as a ballerina and in her school uniform. “I am so blessed and grateful to be on this journey of life with you and I love you more than I can ever explain… you are my heart ❤️ Happy Birthday sweet girl 🙏❤️🎂🎈🥳.”

Scroll down to see how Kourtney’s family showed her love on her special day: