Having fun together! As Kim Kardashian’s bicoastal romance with Pete Davidson continues to heat up, she’s gotten familiar with her beau’s hometown.

“Staten Island is an amazing place,” the Skims mogul, 41, gushed during her Friday, April 15, appearance on Live With Kelly and Ryan, confirming the Saturday Night Live star, 28, showed her the sites. “We had so much fun going to Staten Island, it’s where he’s from. I [wanted] to check it out.”

Kardashian — who was first linked to the comedian in October 2021 — gushed about the New York City borough’s pizza before calling it a “fun place” to visit.

“We take ferry rides everywhere,” Kardashian told hosts Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest. “It’s always been super low-key every time we go to Staten Island. I feel like that is the fun part of it. We can just chill and be low-key, ride around and see all the fun hometown stuff and sneak in and out of places. Staten Island has surprisingly been so low-key for us.”

The reality TV star — whose new series The Kardashians premiered on Hulu on Thursday, April 14 — also noted that she did not know much about Davidson before they started dating last year, referring to him as the “most genuine person” she’s met.

“I saw him a few times at events and stuff like that and had conversations with him, and he always seems super nice,” the California native admitted on Friday. “But I did not know much about him. Getting to know him, he is really, truly the nicest human being.”

The Selfish author sparked romance speculation with the Meet Cute actor after she made her hosting debut on SNL last fall. They were spotted together on dates in both California and New York City before finally making things Instagram official in March.

“I am a relationship kind of girl, for sure, and I wouldn’t be with someone if I didn’t plan on spending a lot of my time with them,” the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum revealed in an ABC News interview earlier this month. “Obviously, I want to take my time, but I’m very happy and very content. And it’s such a good feeling just to be at peace.”

As the pair’s romance has continued to blossom, the King of Staten Island star has even made their connection permanent.

“He has a few tattoos, a few cute ones that he got [for me],” Kardashian said during a March 16 appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, revealing that Davidson also got her name branded on his chest. “I think my favorite one, it says [on his collarbone] it says, ‘My girl is a lawyer.’ And that one’s really cute.”

Kardashian moved on with the standup comedian less than one year after she filed for divorce from Kanye West in February 2021. The beauty mogul and the Yeezy designer, 44, were married for nearly seven years and share children North, 8, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 2.

Listen to Us Weekly's Hot Hollywood as each week the editors of Us break down the hottest entertainment news stories!