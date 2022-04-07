Her prince! Kim Kardashian revealed the adorable Valentine’s Day gifts she received from Pete Davidson — and the presents had a sweet tie to their Aladdin-themed Saturday Night Live skit.

“He got me the rug, the whole outfits and the little genie lamp,” the Selfish author, 41, told Jimmy Kimmel of the parody during a Wednesday, April 6, interview. “So I do own the rug.”

In the October 2021 sketch, the comedian, 28, and the KKW Beauty creator chatted on a flying rug and kissed. Kardashian clarified on Wednesday that the smooch was their first.

The Los Angeles native also noted that the actor sent her “a huge bouquet of flowers” in honor of the Jimmy Kimmel Live! appearance.

News broke in October 2021 that the couple are dating, eight months after the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum filed for divorce from ex-husband Kanye West. (The former couple now coparent North, 8, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 2.)

The makeup mogul made her and Davidson’s relationship Instagram official in March. Kardashian told Ellen DeGeneres that same month that her boyfriend has multiple tattoos in her honor — as well as her name branded on his chest.

“He has a few tattoos, a few cute ones that he got for me,” the reality star, who has been declared legally single amid her divorce proceedings, said during the Ellen DeGeneres Show appearance. “I think my favorite one, it says … ‘My girl is a lawyer.’ And that one’s really cute.”

Kardashian’s relationship with the New York native is serious, she told Robin Roberts in a Wednesday ABC tell-all. “I am a relationship kind of girl, for sure, and I wouldn’t be with someone if I didn’t plan on spending a lot of my time with them,” she explained. “Obviously, I want to take my time, but I’m very happy and very content. And it’s such a good feeling just to be at peace.”

West, 44, for his part, has moved on with Julia Fox, Chaney Jones and more stars since his breakup from Kardashian. However, this hasn’t stopped the rapper from bashing the Kardashians star’s relationship with the King of Staten Island star via social media on multiple occasions.

The pair are still “laugh[ing] and feel[ing] comfortable during this rough time,” an insider exclusively told Us in January. “It’s not impacting their relationship at all. If anything, this drama is bringing Kim and Pete closer together because he makes things so easy.”

Davidson has also been bonding with the Kardashian-Jenner family members, including the Skims creator’s children. “Kim loves how great Pete is with the kids,” a source gushed to Us on Wednesday. “He’s a big kid himself and makes them laugh.”

