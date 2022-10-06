Feeling loose! Kris Jenner was looking for ways to ease her hip and leg pain — and she found relief in $700 worth of weed gummies.

“I sleep in pain, and it seems to get worse and worse and worse,” the matriarch, 66, said in a confessional during the Thursday, October 6, episode of The Kardashians. “I’m just trying to maybe get some relief. Listen up everybody, in the state of California, this is all very legal. You have to be 21 years old, you can walk into a store and you can buy [weed] gummies!”

While on a weekend getaway to Palm Springs with Corey Gamble and Khloé Kardashian, the momager decided to make a pit stop at one of the local dispensaries. After detailing how the store smelled “like a crazy party, like the ‘70s,” Kris asked for “something for relaxation or joint pain,” before clarifying “Not ‘a joint,’ but ‘joint pain.’”

After taking in what they had to offer — the businesswoman walked away with a variety of CBD and THC flavors including watermelon, cherry and pineapple, as well as a tub of medicated lube.

“I’ll try anything once,” Kris quipped while smelling the product.

By the end of their trip, the threesome had tallied up three “sleep and party” bags worth a total of $732.

“I’m a little nervous about taking these gummies, but I will literally do anything to see if it receives my hip pain,” Kris said after getting back to the hotel, where she and Khloé, 38, agreed to split one dose before dinner.

“Am I going to get arrested if I have this in my purse?” the In the Kitchen with Kris author asked her daughter, to which Khloé replied, “I’ll take it if you get scared, I don’t care. I’ve been to jail before it doesn’t matter.”

While the Revenge Body host didn’t seem to feel the effects of the THC, Kris, for her part, was struggling to keep it together by dinnertime and eyebrows with her sizable food order at a Mexican restaurant.

“You’re gummy definitely kicked in, you just ordered, like, five things,” Khloé said as Kris declared that she was feeling fuzzy “from the neck up.”

After a few sips of their margaritas, Kris lost her train of thought before busting out into hysterical laughter, prompting the Strong Looks Better Naked author to eventually join in.

“The gummies have clearly kicked in with my mom,” Khloé said during a confessional. “I don’t think my mom is feeling any hip pain right now, she doesn’t seem like it,” noting that her “happy place” with when her family is “silly and lighthearted and they can laugh at themselves.”

“You’re so funny,” Khloé told Kris back at the restaurant. “I think we should have taken my mom home when she started playing peek-a-boo.”

When a producer from the Hulu series asked Khloé whether she had ever seen “Kris Jenner high,” the Good American founder admitted she had. However, when asked to expand on the topic, she replied, “I’m not going to do that.”

Kris, for her part, spent her final confessional of the episode giggling. “What’s so funny?” a producer behind the camera asked. “Nothing,” Kris replied through tears of laughter. “Nothing’s funny.”

While she might have found temporary relief from her pain, the final moments of Thursday’s episode show the QVC alum being told by her physical therapist that “it’s time to see a surgeon.“

“My life would be in chaos if I had to schedule surgery right now with all the work that I have going on,” a tearful Kris told the camera. “It makes me want to cry because it scares the s–t out of me. You don’t want to feel like you’re going to be that person on a walker.”

She added, “I can’t tell my kids I’m scared, they have enough problems, they don’t need to worry about mom. I”m fine. Most of the time.”

In a clip for episode 4 of the Hulu series, which will drop on Thursday, October 13, Kris can be seen visiting a doctor who tells her she may need a full hip replacement. While the California native says it’s a “mindf—k,” because she “suddenly can’t do all the things,” Khoé tells her “So you need to do it so you can.”

Hulu drops new episodes of The Kardashians on Thursdays. For more from Thursday’s episode, keep scrolling.