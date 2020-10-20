Not Exactly Love at First Sight

The Frozen 2 star reflected on the first time she met her husband during an interview on Sunday Today With Willie Geist in November 2019, and her recollection is priceless. “The only thing I remember is that he talks so much,” Bell said at the time. “I was like, ‘This guy can talk!’ I didn’t know who he was … There were no sparks whatsoever.” Two weeks after they met at a dinner for a mutual friend, Bell’s opinion about her now-husband began to change. Now she describes her husband as “bold,” adding, “he knows what he’s doing and that was my kind of person. Starting it off with a really good joke that makes me feel butterflies.”