January 2021

During a January 7 appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, the host asked LeCroy about Cavallari and Kroll.

”I was busy having my own adventure, but no, I did not [watch their Instagram Live],” she told Andy Cohen.

After Cohen asked whether this was “an adventure of the Jay Cutler kind,” she played coy. “I’m not kissing and telling,” she quipped.

The day after her WWHL appearance, a source confirmed to Us that LeCroy and Cutler were “having fun getting to know each other.” The source called their relationship “fun” and “flirty” at the time.