News

How Madison LeCroy Got Involved in Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler’s Divorce: A Timeline

By
January 8 Madison LeCroy WWHL Appearance How Madison LeCroy Got Involved in Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler Divorce Timeline
 Bravo
8
5 / 8
podcast
LTG_IB_ENERGY_AMI_1.8.21_600x338

January 2021

During a January 7 appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, the host asked LeCroy about Cavallari and Kroll.

”I was busy having my own adventure, but no, I did not [watch their Instagram Live],” she told Andy Cohen.

After Cohen asked whether this was “an adventure of the Jay Cutler kind,” she played coy. “I’m not kissing and telling,” she quipped.

The day after her WWHL appearance, a source confirmed to Us that LeCroy and Cutler were “having fun getting to know each other.” The source called their relationship “fun” and “flirty” at the time.

Back to top