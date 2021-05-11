Kroger has partnered with Boost Oxygen to honor its employees who are bringing a “star quality” to their work. These exemplary workers have gone above and beyond for their communities, putting others’ health above all else.

Following an especially rough year amid the coronavirus pandemic, these Kroger employees have given a whole new meaning to the term frontline worker. Whether it’s crossing state lines to administer care or continuing to distribute vaccines amid a state-wide blackout in Texas, these Kroger workers have become heroes among Us.

“Our mission at Kroger Health is to help people live healthier lives, and throughout the COVID-19 pandemic we’ve been working to do just that by using our testing, vaccine administration and supportive care services to assist Americans in navigating this public health crisis,” Dr. Marc Watkins, Chief Medical Officer at the Kroger Co., told Us Weekly in a statement. “However, none of these efforts would be possible without the dedication, compassion, and selflessness of our committed associates.”

The healthcare professional continued: “They are knowledgeable healthcare experts who show up for our patients and communities every day, and they represent the thousands of pharmacists, technicians and clinicians across the Kroger Family of Pharmacies who have worked tirelessly to turn the tide of the pandemic. To all of you, we cannot thank you enough for your efforts to protect the health of our patients, communities, and each other. Because of you, hope is on the horizon.”

Boost Oxygen also shared a message of thanks and support to the Kroger family amid the rocky year.

“Boost Oxygen would like to thank every Kroger healthcare associate for their dedication and compassion during the pandemic,” the company said in a statement. “You provided stability and support to your communities at such a crucial and important time for many people who needed it.”

Scroll down to meet our Kroger Frontline Heroes of the Week: