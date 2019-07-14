Kardashians

Kylie Jenner Kisses Boyfriend Travis Scott on Steps of Custom Private Plane Ahead of Girls’ Trip With Stormi

By
Kylie Jenner Kisses Travis Scott on Steps of Private Plane as She Embarks on Girls’ Trip With Stormi
 Courtesy of Kylie Jenner/Instagram
7
8 / 7

Riding in Style

The aircraft was completely white and pink with “Kylie Skin” written on one side.

Back to top