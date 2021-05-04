On Her ‘Ho Phase’ During Season 4 of ‘Vanderpump Rules’

“Had I been given the choice, I never would have chosen to go through this time on camera. Some days it felt like the whole world was calling me names they would probably never have called a man in my same position,” Kent wrote about her “ho phase,” which she referred to as “life-changing” while also acknowledging the impact it had on her mental health. (Following the end of her three-year rocky romance with former football player Carter Hoffman, she swore off getting emotionally attached to men.)