Confessions

13 Biggest Bombshells From Lala Kent’s New Book About ‘Vanderpump Rules,’ Randall Emmett and More

By
Ho Phase 13 Biggest Bombshells From Lala Kent New Book About Vanderpump Rules Randall Emmett More
 YouTube
13
1 / 13
podcast
LTG_Immunity3Pack_WomenDiverse_600x338

On Her ‘Ho Phase’ During Season 4 of ‘Vanderpump Rules’

“Had I been given the choice, I never would have chosen to go through this time on camera. Some days it felt like the whole world was calling me names they would probably never have called a man in my same position,” Kent wrote about her “ho phase,” which she referred to as “life-changing” while also acknowledging the impact it had on her mental health. (Following the end of her three-year rocky romance with former football player Carter Hoffman, she swore off getting emotionally attached to men.) 

Back to top