That Infamous ‘WWHL’ Appearance

Kent and James Kennedy made headlines during their first appearances on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen during season 4 of Vanderpump Rules after they continuously cursed and got too drunk. “I wrote a heartfelt note to [Andy Cohen and Lisa] both,” she wrote. “Lisa immediately forgave me … but Andy was still very upset, and I wasn’t sure he’d ever warm back up to me.”