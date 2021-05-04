The Breaking Point

While she got to a better place after the show wrapped filming — getting engaged to Emmett in September 2018 and getting sober — Kent spiraled again when the season started airing. She noted that the drunker she got, the more she took things out on Emmett. “At least once a week, mad dram would go down between us. I’m taking relationship-ending, call-the-cops kind of drama,” she wrote, calling one incident in Atlanta when she threw his wallet off the balcony of their hotel and drenched his luggage in the bathtub before throwing it over too. During another incident, she put her toothbrush “in [her] asshole for a minute” before letting him brush his teeth.

Kent recalled Emmett planning to call off their engagement via a letter after she was drunk for several days straight during a family trip to Disney World. On the day he planned to give her the letter, however, Kent admitted to him (and herself) that she is an alcoholic and got help. While the producer offered to give her the note on her one-year sobriety birthday, she declined.

“Vanderpump Rules remains the greatest, most life-changing opportunity I have ever been given. But what reality TV does is expose you to the realities of yourself,” she wrote. “If I hadn’t gone through Vanderpump bootcamp and seen myself laid bare, I might never have had the opportunity to rise above it and work toward becoming a better person.”