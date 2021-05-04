The ‘Summer Bodies’ Remark

Kent noted that she would “drink all day, and through the night, the partying would continue” during season 5 of Vanderpump Rules, adding that she would “wake up, pop my Advil with my coffee, have a couple of vodka sodas and then head to SUR and go toes with whatever bitch was coming for me that day.”

While Kent initially felt like she “got” Maloney after she saw her face drop when she made a comment about the cast not working on their “summer bodies” during a heated confrontation in the premiere, she called body-shaming Katie her “biggest regret.” She wrote, “I knew how to attack someone’s weak spots, so I called her a no-sex-having Teletubby and then I told her I was going to f—k her man. I look back and I struggle to recognize myself as that person.”