Cultural Appropriation

Del Rey was accused of appropriating Native American culture when she donned a feathered headdress in the 2012 “Ride” music video. The following year, she was criticized for stereotyping Latinx gang culture in her “Tropico” short film, which shows her with two small teardrop tattoos on her cheek. At the time, she told Maxim that she was inspired by her life on the Eastside of Los Angeles and had “always spoken Spanish in all [her] songs.”