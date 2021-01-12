Not Into Feminism

In a June 2014 Fader cover story, the “Young and Beautiful” songstress admitted that she was turned off by the topic of women’s empowerment. “For me, the issue of feminism is just not an interesting concept,” she said. “I’m more interested in, you know, SpaceX and Tesla, what’s going to happen with our intergalactic possibilities. Whenever people bring up feminism, I’m like, ‘God.’ I’m just not really that interested.” One year prior, fellow artist Lorde told the same publication that she thought the themes explored in Del Rey’s music were “so unhealthy for young girls to be listening to.”