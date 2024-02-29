Larry David is one of the biggest names in American comedy, but it took him many years — and several odd jobs — to get to that point.

David was born in Brooklyn in July 1947. Upon graduating high school in 1965, he attended the University of Maryland, College Park, where he majored in history. After graduating, David enlisted in the Army Reserves for five years.

Following the completion of his military service, he began to pursue a career in comedy. While doing stand-up and getting background work in movies, he also took on additional jobs as a store clerk, limousine driver and historian.

In 1980 he finally got his big break when he joined ABC’s late-night comedy show, Fridays, as a writer and cast member. The opportunity opened doors for him as he went on to join Saturday Night Live and cocreate Seinfeld before starring in his HBO show Curb Your Enthusiasm.

Keep scrolling to see David through the years: