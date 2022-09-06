5. He’s Had A Few Run-Ins With the Law

In August 2010, when he was just 20 years old, Marcus tweeted about spending $120,000 at multiple nightclubs during a trip to Las Vegas with some of his teammates. The posts sparked an investigation into MGM International, where the clubs were located, by the Nevada Gaming Control Board to learn why he was able to party there, despite being underage.

Two years later, Marcus was arrested following a “drunken altercation” outside of a hotel in Omaha, Nebraska and he was charged with disorderly conduct, resisting arrest and obstructing justice. In August 2012, he pleaded no contest and was fined $250 for disturbing the peace.