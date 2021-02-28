First-time mom Lea Michele is basking in baby bliss.

Since welcoming son Ever last August, the actress, 34, has been happily settling into her new role as mom. In fact, Michele has been having so much fun during the last six months that she decided to give Us Weekly an exclusive inside look into what a typical day in her life looks like.

When the tot is not sleeping, the Glee alum loves spending as much time as she can with him. One of her favorite ways to do so is by taking part in mommy-and-me yoga and going on leisurely walks around her neighborhood.

Staying active was always a very important part of Michele’s lifestyle — even years before she became a parent.

“I like any workout that not only is taking care of my body from a physical aspect but is also mentally [beneficial] as well,” the singer told Us in 2018, noting that her favorite classes included hot CorePower Yoga and SoulCycle.

Michele added that she enjoyed hiking with her now-husband, Zandy Reich. “He’s a great workout buddy,” she said. “We have so many trails here on the West Coast so I love being outdoors and getting in a workout outside.”

While exercising twice a week helped her stay in shape, eating healthy was just as crucial. “Every single thing that I put into my body is to nourish and fuel my body,” she told Us a separate time in 2018. “I’ve always felt that food is fuel so what you’re eating is going to help your body. So I don’t eat junk food, I don’t eat processed food. I keep only fresh and healthy ingredients in my home so I can feel my absolute best.”

Want to know how else Michele spends her time? Keep scrolling to see what a typical day in her life looks like.