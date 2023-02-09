They got each other’s back! Leah Remini and her husband, Angelo Pagan, have been by each other’s side for the good and bad times.

The couple met in 1996 at a Cuban restaurant and nightclub. The King of Queens star revealed that the first interaction with her future husband was “love at first sight” in a 2010 interview with Redbook.

After dating for seven years, Remini and Pagan walked down the aisle in Las Vegas at the Four Seasons Hotel in July 2003. Her onscreen husband, Kevin James, was in attendance for the poolside nuptials.

Nearly one year after her wedding, the Kevin Can Wait alum welcomed her first child, daughter Sofia, with Pagan. Sofia was born in July 2004, just one day after Remini’s birthday. The Swordfish actor, for his part, is also the father of three sons — Alex, Nicholas and Angelo Jr. — whom he shares from previous relationships.

When the Dancing With the Stars alum met and fell in love with Pagan, she was an active member of the Church of Scientology. Ten years into their union, she and Pagan publicly exited the church in 2013. Remini’s mother, Vicki Marshall, followed suit. Since her family’s departure, the former talk show host has been candid about her decision to leave and her husband’s support of the choice.

“Free at last free at last thank god almighty …,” the Last Ship actor tweeted in October 2015, referring to his wife’s conversation with Dan Harris during her 20/20 special.

After the family’s exit from the church, they landed their own reality TV show called Leah Remini: It’s All Relative. The Handsome actress created and produced the 2014 TLC series that followed the day-to-day lives of Remini and her family for two seasons.

Following the cancellation of Remini’s reality series, the Old School actress wrote a memoir titled Troublemaker: Surviving Hollywood and Scientology. Following the release of the tell-all, Pagan took to social media to share how proud he was of his wife and her hard work.

“So proud of @leahremini !” he gushed via Twitter. “Brave, bold and beautiful. I got your back baby!!”

In August 2022, the couple sent their daughter, Sofia, off to college, but she returned home after it didn’t work out. The following year, Sofia transferred schools and moved out for a second time, and her parents helped her get settled in.

“You’d think the second time would be easier, but Angelo and I are even more of a mess now,” Remini reflected after the whole ordeal in February 2023.

