Night out on the town! Leighton Meester and Adam Brody made a rare joint public appearance on their first red carpet together in more than two years.

The couple hit up the Shazam! premiere in Hollywood on Thursday, March 28. Opting for color-coordinated getups, Meester, 32, sported a red patterned dress with black heels while Brody, 39, wore a burgundy suit, a chambray button-down and brown shoes. The pair were all smiles as they posed for photos arm in arm.

The outing marks the O.C. alum and the Single Parents star’s first red carpet appearance together since they attended InStyle’s Golden Globes afterparty in January 2017.

Brody stars in Shazam! alongside Zachary Levi, Djimon Hounsou, Meagan Good and Asher Angel.

The actor and Meester — who wed in February 2014 and share daughter Arlo, 3 — are notoriously private about their relationship. However, the Gossip Girl alum gushed about her family in a September 2018 interview with PorterEdit. “I wouldn’t change anything [in the past] because I’m happy where I am now,” she revealed. “And I think that that’s one of the many wonderful parts of not only having a child and meeting your soulmate, but also I feel really lucky career-wise — really in a place that I want to be.”

The actress later opened up about her home life. “I just don’t believe in balance,” she told Shape magazine for its April cover story. “I think that’s not possible if you’re a working mother. … Some days my husband makes dinner, and some days I do. Other days, I’m too tired, and I eat a bowl of cereal for dinner. It’s just the thing we do to make it work.”

She added: “I stepped into the hardest job in the world: being a mom. One thing I have come to learn as a parent is that you have to step back and let your child struggle a little — let them fall down at the playground. It’s the way they’re going to learn.”

